Brown delivered 27 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 119-111 at home win over the Heat.

After a rough first game versus the Knicks, Brown bounced back with a strong performance versus Boston's nemesis from last year's playoffs. Brown was efficient from the field and hit some key buckets in the fourth quarter. At one point late, he posted up Kyle Lowry at the elbow, drained a short jumper, then gave Lowry the "too small" gesture. The Celtics now head to D.C. to face the Wizards and their questionable defense on Monday.