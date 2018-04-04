Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 24 points in loss

Brown mustered 24 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes in Tuesday's 106-102 road loss to the Bucks.

Brown was forced to do a great deal of ball handling due to Kadeem Allen being Boston's only healthy point guard. That led to a not-so-surprising three turnovers. Still, the second year guard led Boston with 24 points in the losing effort. Brown was surprisingly efficient versus a Bucks defense known for its length. There is no time to rest for the injury-riddled Celtics as they face the Raptors tonight in Toronto. Expect more monster minutes for the young Brown.