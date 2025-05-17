Brown finished the 2025 NBA Playoffs with a partially torn right meniscus, and he'll be evaluated in the coming days to assess the possibility of surgery, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.
Brown missed the final three games of the regular season while dealing with the injury, and after Boston lost Game 6 against the Knicks on Friday, it was revealed that the star forward had been playing through pain in the playoffs as well. It's unclear whether Brown will undergo surgery, and a timetable for his recovery won't be revealed until there's clarity on what he'll do during the offseason. Brown averaged 22.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 36.5 minutes per game during the playoffs for Boston.
