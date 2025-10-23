Brown tallied 25 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two turnovers in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 season-opening loss to the 76ers.

Brown didn't show any signs of a hamstring issue while he was out there, so hopefully, that injury is behind him. He's going to be operating with a heavy usage this season with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) watching from the sidelines, so he should be in for a career year as the main man in Boston.