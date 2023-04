Tatum (hip) isn't on the injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against Atlanta on Saturday.

Tatum was one of several Celtics who rested for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hawks, but he'll officially be ready for Boston's first postseason matchup. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 29.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 31.4 minutes per game.