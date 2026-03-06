Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Available to make season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tatum (Achilles) will make his season debut Friday against Dallas, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Tatum is officially off the injury report and will make his return to the court after 10 months of rehab. He's returning ahead of schedule and has been playing 5-on-5 at practices for the past month. Needless to say, but he's likely to have some restrictions right out of the gate.
