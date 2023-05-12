Tatum registered 19 points (5-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 43 minutes during Thursday's 95-86 win over the 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tatum struggled for much of the game before catching fire when it mattered most. He ended by scoring 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, lifting the Celtics to victory and forcing a Game 7. After failing to get it done on their home floor in Game 5, Tatum and his teammates will be looking to reverse the result, propelling them into the Eastern Conference Finals.