Tatum (Achilles) said that he was "feeling good" after taking part in practice with the G League's Maine Celtics on Tuesday, but he remained non-committal about returning to action during the 2025-26 season, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports. "[It's been] 39 weeks [since Achilles surgery], so it's been a long journey," Tatum said. "[Practicing] was the next step. Doesn't mean that I'm coming back [this season] or I'm not. It's just following the plan."

Though Tatum achieved a major milestone in his recovery process Tuesday by taking part in 5-on-5 scrimmaging for the first time since tearing his right Achilles tendon May 12, both he and the Celtics aren't yet willing to offer up a timeline for him to resume playing in games. Instead, Tatum will continue working to regain conditioning over the next few weeks while gradually the intensity of his on-court workload, and the Celtics will see how he responds before mapping out a potential return date. Tatum still looks to be a worthwhile player to stash in deeper formats or in shallower leagues with multiple injured-list slots, but fantasy managers should keep in mind that if and when he returns, the 27-year-old forward will likely be operating with a strict minutes limit for at least his first handful of games.