Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in NBA debiut
Tatum posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 102-99 loss to the Cavaliers.
The Celtics seriously needed to regroup after they lost Gordon Hayward (ankle) early in the game to a gruesome injury that affected both teams. The former Duke standout definitely rose to the occasion, playing a pivotal role in his first regular season game as a pro. While Marcus Smart initially took over Hayward's spot in the lineup, Tatum made plays all over the court and looked extremely poised and confident. While the buzz around other rookies has been deafening, Tatum has an opportunity to dazzle as the Celtics try to retool their offense without Hayward. Look for his role to expand when they face the Bucks on Wednesday.
