Tatum notched 45 points (15-28 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 44 minutes during Monday's 121-118 overtime loss to the Hornets.

Tatum posted season-high marks in made field goals, threes, points and blocks, but it wasn't enough to defeat the feisty Hornets in overtime. It was the MVP candidate's sixth double-double of the campaign, and he's scored at least 30 points seven times. Across 14 appearances, Tatum has averaged 28.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.9 minutes per game.