Tatum accumulated 40 points (13-26 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 131-104 win over New York.

Tatum posted a game-high 40 points in the blowout win, reaching the 40-plus-point mark for the second time this season. The superstar forward also delivered an efficient performance from beyond the arc, sinking five or more three-pointers for the 14th outing in 50 regular-season appearances. Tatum has seen a slight decline in efficiency of late but continues to stuff the stat sheet, and over his last 10 outings, he has averaged 24.0 points, 6.4 assists and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 42.8 percent from the field across 36.5 minutes per game.