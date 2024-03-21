Tatum registered 31 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 122-119 win over the Bucks.

Tatum returned from a one-game absence due to a right ankle impingement to lead the Celtics across most statistical categories Wednesday. He's now scored 30-plus points in three of his last four appearances and has registered three steals in each of his last two games. Tatum is averaging 50.0 percent from three on 8.2 attempts per game in March along with 28.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals over 34.9 minutes.