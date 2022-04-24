Tatum produced 39 points (13-29 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, six assists and six steals across 45 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 win over the Nets.

If the Celtics make it to the NBA Finals, you have to start talking about an MVP nod to Tatum. On the defensive end, he was responsible for six of Brooklyn's 18 turnovers, and once again made things difficult for Kevin Durant, who only managed 16 points. He was equally prolific on the offensive end as well, heaving up 29 shots against Brooklyn's struggling defense, which gave him many open looks. Tatum and Jaylen Brown will try to seal the deal in Monday's Game 4 matchup.