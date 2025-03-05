Tatum (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum will miss his fourth game of the season, and his first since Dec. 23, due to right shoulder impingement. How he responds to the injury over the next 24 hours will determine whether he can return for the second leg of the Celtics' back-to-back set Thursday against the 76ers. With Tatum, Jrue Holiday (finger) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) out Wednesday, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White will serve as the Celtics' top offensive options against the Blazers, and Sam Hauser should move into Boston's starting lineup.