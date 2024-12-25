Tatum (illness) has been cleared for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum and Derrick White (hamstring) have been cleared for action Wednesday, while Jrue Holiday (shoulder) is out. Tatum has been dealing with this illness since Sunday, but he'll look to follow-up on last year's Christmas performance which featured 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a victory over the Lakers.