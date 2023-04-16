Tatum notched 25 points (10-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 victory over Atlanta in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Tatum was one of two Boston players that ended the series opener with 25-plus points and double-digit rebounds, although Jaylen Brown was the one who led the team in both categories. Tatum's role as Boston's go-to player on offense shouldn't be under question going forward, however, and he's expected to lead the offense once again in Game 2 scheduled for Tuesday.