Tatum recorded 30 points (12-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 121-94 win over Orlando.
Tatum once again paced Boston offensively in Friday's contest, leading all players in scoring and threes made while ending second on the team in assists to go along with a team-high-tying rebound total in a well-rounded performance. Tatum has tallied 30 or more points in 18 outings this year, including in two of his last three contests.
