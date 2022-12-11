Tatum amassed 18 points (6-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 loss to Golden State.

Tatum struggled early and often Saturday, hitting one of six shot attempts for two points in the first quarter and later going just 2-of-9 from the field in the second half for another eight points as the Celtics snapped their three-game winning streak. Tatum shot 28.6 percent from the field in the contest, marking his second-worst shooting performance of the season. He did, however, record three steals for just the third time during his 2022-2023 campaign.