Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Sniffs triple-double in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tatum tallied 24 points (7-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Thursday's 112-106 loss to the Knicks.
Although he struggled with efficiency, Tatum stuffed the stat sheet in his return to Madison Square Garden. The star forward logged a season-high 40 minutes en route to a team-high 24 points, and he has now reached the 20-point mark in seven straight games. The Duke product also grabbed a game-best 13 rebounds and led Boston in assists. Tatum has yet to be cleared to play both halves of back-to-back sets and is expected to sit out Friday's game against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Playing Thursday, likely out Friday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Just misses triple-double Friday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Triple-doubles in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Available for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Sitting out Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Nets 32 points with eight assists•