Tatum tallied 24 points (7-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Thursday's 112-106 loss to the Knicks.

Although he struggled with efficiency, Tatum stuffed the stat sheet in his return to Madison Square Garden. The star forward logged a season-high 40 minutes en route to a team-high 24 points, and he has now reached the 20-point mark in seven straight games. The Duke product also grabbed a game-best 13 rebounds and led Boston in assists. Tatum has yet to be cleared to play both halves of back-to-back sets and is expected to sit out Friday's game against the Pelicans.