Tatum accumulated 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 118-112 victory over the Pelicans.

Tatum was not really efficient from beyond the arc, but that's perhaps the only negative aspect of a performance in which he ended just two dimes away from a triple-double while also leading the Celtics in scoring. The addition of Kristaps Porzingis, and the adjustments on the offensive scheme, have not conspired against Tatum's fantasy upside, and the star forward is having another outstanding season as Boston's main offensive weapon. He's averaging 26.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in January.