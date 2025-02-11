Tatum finished with 33 points (13-26 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 103-85 victory over the Heat.

The All-Star forward led the Celtics in scoring as a part of a dominant performance by the team's starting five, which provided all but nine of Boston's points while helping to hold Miami to 33.7 percent shooting on the night. Tatum has topped 30 points in three of five February games, averaging 29.4 points, 5.8 boards, 5.6 assists and 4.4 threes to begin the month.