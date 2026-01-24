default-cbs-image
Minott (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Minott didn't play Friday against the Nets due to a left ankle sprain, and that same injury will rule him out of the second leg of this back-to-back set. Minott's next chance to play will come against the Trail Blazers on Monday, but even if he's given the green light, he doesn't see enough minutes on a steady basis to be an option in most fantasy formats.

