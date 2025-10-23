Minott chipped in two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 loss to Philadelphia.

Minott played just 14 minutes, somewhat of a letdown following a strong preseason. While there were certainly no guarantees when it what Minott's role might look like, the hope was that he could crack 20 minutes. Seen as a potential flyer, managers could give him another game or two before deciding whether to part ways with him.