Porzingis (illness) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against Portland, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Porzingis was able to participate in Tuesday's practice, though he is still expected to miss his third consecutive contest due to the non-COVID illness. If the big man remains sidelined, Luke Kornet and Al Horford are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Participates in practice Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Downgraded to out Sunday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Downgraded to out•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Iffy Friday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Posts 11 points, two boards in loss•