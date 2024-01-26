Porzingis, who suffered a left ankle tweak during Thursday's game against the Heat, downplayed the issue after the game,John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The Celtics announced that Porzingis was doubtful to return after he rolled his left ankle in the third quarter, and he finished the night with 19 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) , four rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes. Porzingis said he could've returned to the game and that he felt pretty good, but the lopsided score factored into the decision to keep him out. For now, Porzingis can be considered probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.