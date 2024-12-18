Porzingis (heel) participated in Wednesday's practice, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Coach Joe Mazulla said Porzingis looked good and was moving around well, and that bodes well for his status against the Bulls on Thursday. The Celtics want to see how his body responds to the practice, so fantasy managers could expect a potential questionable tag on the upcoming injury report.
