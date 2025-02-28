Porzingis (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against Cleveland, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis was a late addition to the injury report due to the non-COVID illness. The big man missed Tuesday's win over the Raptors due to an illness, though he was able to suit up during Wednesday's loss to Detroit, during which he posted 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three steals, two rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes. If Porzingis is sidelined Friday, Al Horford, Luke Kornet (personal) and Neemias Queta are all candidates for a bump in minutes.