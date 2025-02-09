Porzingis has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks due to an illness, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Porzingis was set to face off against the team that drafted him with the fourth-overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, but he will not be on the floor due to an illness. With Porzingis and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) not playing Saturday, the Celtics will turn to Luke Kornet to start alongside Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.