Porzingis (eye) is available for Monday's matchup against the Pacers, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

A few minutes after Porzingis, who left Saturday's win early after being poked in the eye by Aaron Nesmith, said he'll likely play in Monday's rematch against the Pacers, the Celtics officially upgraded him from questionable to available. The talented big man doesn't plan to wear any protective eyewear during the contest, and over his last three full appearances, Porizingis has averaged 22.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in 30.7 minutes per game.