Porzingis registered 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-97 loss to Detroit.

After missing the front end of the Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back, Porzingis didn't play particularly well against the Pistons. His 11 points were his fewest since Jan. 3, and his two boards tied his season low. He was able to salvage some fantasy value through his two three-pointers and three steals, but it was a down game from Porzingis all things considered. A tough matchup awaits Friday when the Celtics play the Cavaliers.