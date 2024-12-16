Porzingis is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Wizards due to right heel pain, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis exited for the locker room during Sunday's contest and has been deemed questionable to return. If he is ultimately unable to return, Luke Kornet would likely see more minutes.
