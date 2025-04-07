Porzingis is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to a non-COVID illness, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

After sitting out Sunday's game against the Wizards, Porzingis remains in jeopardy of missing another contest against New York. With Al Horford (toe) already ruled out ahead of Wednesday's back-to-back game against Orlando, the Celtics could turn to Luke Kornet for a spot start down low. Kornet has averaged 9.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 blocks in 27.7 minutes through 14 games as a starter this season.