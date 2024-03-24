Porzingis (hamstring) isn't on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Hawks.

Porzingis sat down Saturday as a precaution, but he'll be a full go for Monday's clash. The big man has had a solid month of March, averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks in six games.