Porzingis contributed 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 114-97 victory over Orlando.

Porzingis returned to the court Sunday after missing the previous game with left calf tightness, leading all Celtics in rebounds while finishing as one of five players with a double-digit point total in a double-double outing. Porzingis has tallied a double-double in three games this season, including in two of his last three outings.