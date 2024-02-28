Porzingis totaled 23 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-99 victory over the 76ers.

Porzingis made his presence felt on both ends of the court en route to posting his third double-double over his last 10 appearances. Even though he has the length to be an absolute menace on the boards, Porzingis can thrive in other areas as well, and he's been outstanding as a scorer in recent weeks, hitting the 20-point threshold in six of his last eight contests. He might hold a secondary role on offense behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on most nights, but he's certainly doing the most of his touches on a nightly basis.