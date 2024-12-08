Porzingis (undisclosed) returned to the court for the second half of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Porzingis left the game in the final stages of the second quarter with a trainer following him, but it seems he wasn't dealing with anything severe. Expect the big man to handle his regular workload in the second half.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Exits game Saturday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Starting Saturday vs. Griz•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Off injury report•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Friday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Iffy against Milwaukee•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Will start Wednesday•