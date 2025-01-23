Porzingis (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Porzingis was a late add to Wednesday's injury report due to illness, and he'll be unavailable for the Celtics as they take on the Clippers for the first leg of a back-to-back set. With Al Horford (toe) also sidelined, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta should see plenty of action. Porzingis' next chance to play will come Thursday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Available for Monday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play vs. Atlanta•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Displays two-way play in win•