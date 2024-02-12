Porzingis recorded 25 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 victory over Miami.
Porzingis has experienced an uptick in his play in recent weeks, and his scoring numbers have improved drastically, to the point that he's been Boston's second-best offensive player over the last few weeks, even ahead of Jaylen Brown. The big man is averaging 26.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game since the beginning of February.
