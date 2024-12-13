Porzingis logged 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 123-99 win over Detroit.

It wasn't the most efficient night from downtown for Porzingis, but he filled the box score and nearly secured a double-double for a Celtics team that was without superstar Jayson Tatum (knee) on Thursday. In seven appearances with Tatum sidelined dating back to last season, Porzingis is now averaging 19.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 3.0 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers per game since 2023-24. If Tatum remains unavailable for Sunday's contest against a Wizards club giving up the most points per game (123.8) in the league this year, Porzingis will likely experience an uptick in usage and handle a more pronounced role on offense for Boston once again.