Porzingis (hamstring) generated 20 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 21 minutes Monday in the Celtics' 119-94 win over the Pistons.

The Celtics held Porzingis more than eight minutes under his season-long average of 29.8 minutes per contest in his return from a five-game absence due to a right hamstring strain, but the big man didn't need a full workload to turn in a strong fantasy line against the 12-56 Pistons. Because Boston now holds a 10-game advantage over Milwaukee for the top record in the Eastern Conference, Porzingis and the team's other key rotation players could be subject to occasional rest days and/or lightened minutes loads over the final month of the regular season as the coaching staff prioritizes health for the postseason. If that's the case, Porzingis should remain productive whenever he's available play, albeit with a lower nightly fantasy ceiling than he had earlier in the season.