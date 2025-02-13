Porzingis tallied 29 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-103 win over San Antonio.

Porzingis was the Celtics' No. 2 option behind Jayson Tatum for a second straight game due to the absence of Jaylen Brown (knee). Porzingis' 29 points were his second-most of the season and second-highest in the game behind Tatum (32). Porzingis has averaged 20.1 points on 49.6 percent shooting (including 45.3 percent from three on 5.9 3PA/G), 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 blocks over 30.1 minutes per game since the beginning of January.