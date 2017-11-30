Celtics' Marcus Morris: Shifting to bench role Thursday

Morris will shift to a bench role for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.

The Celtics are slated for a showdown with the Sixers and apparently feel as if it'd be advantageous to go with their bigger lineup, which features Al Horford and Aron Baynes in the frontcourt. That shifts Morris back to a reserve role, where he's averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 20.3 minutes this season, compared to averages of 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 24.6 minutes as a starter. That said, look for some slight reductions across the board for Morris, though it shouldn't be anything drastic.