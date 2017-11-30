Celtics' Marcus Morris: Shifting to bench role Thursday
Morris will shift to a bench role for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.
The Celtics are slated for a showdown with the Sixers and apparently feel as if it'd be advantageous to go with their bigger lineup, which features Al Horford and Aron Baynes in the frontcourt. That shifts Morris back to a reserve role, where he's averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 20.3 minutes this season, compared to averages of 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 24.6 minutes as a starter. That said, look for some slight reductions across the board for Morris, though it shouldn't be anything drastic.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Expected to be available•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting Friday, may be rested Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Says he'll play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Game-time decision with knee injury•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Double-doubles in start•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.