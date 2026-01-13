Queta notched 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 98-96 loss to the Pacers.

Queta scored at least 15 points for the first time in his past 17 games, chipping in with production across the board. Despite his limited ceiling, Queta continues to be a must-roster player, averaging 10.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in eight games over the past two weeks.