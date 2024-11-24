Queta won't start Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
As expected, Queta will shift back to the bench with Al Horford returning to the starting lineup after a one-game absence due to an illness. However, with Luke Kornet (hamstring) unavailable, Queta should still see a sizable reserve role behind Horford on Sunday.
