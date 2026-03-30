Celtics' Neemias Queta: Doubtful for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta is doubtful for Monday's game against the Hawks with a right thumb sprain.
With how the Celtics have handled recent games, this may just be a maintenance day on the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Queta expected to sit out, the Celtics may lean more on Luka Garza and Amari Williams.
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