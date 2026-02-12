This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Returns Wednesday
Queta (ankle) returned to Wednesday's game against the Bulls with 8:47 remaining in the second quarter, per the broadcast.
Queta landed awkwardly on his left ankle in the opening quarter and exited to the locker room. However, the big man has been cleared to return and appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest.