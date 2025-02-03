Pritchard (illness) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

After missing Sunday's game against the 76ers for his first absence of the season, Pritchard is no longer appearing on the injury report. The guard holds averages of 10.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 2.2 three-pointers over his last 10 appearances.