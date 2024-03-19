Pritchard totaled 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 119-94 win over Detroit.

Pritchard entered Monday's contest averaging just 7.5 points across six contests in which Jrue Holiday (shoulder) has been unavailable this season, but Detroit offered a prime matchup to capitalize on the extra usage available -- especially since Jayson Tatum (ankle) was also inactive. Pritchard continued his trend of being a dangerous shooter at home this season, where he's connecting on 41.8 percent of 4.4 threes per game.