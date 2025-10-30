Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Drops double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard logged 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-105 victory over the Cavaliers.
Pritchard notched his first 10 assist outing of the season Wednesday. Despite averaging 39.7 percent from the field and a measly 18.9 percent from three, Pritchard is averaging 6.0 assists, meaning that if his shot isn't falling, he will not hesitate to create shots for his teammates.
