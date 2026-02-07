Pritchard registered 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one assist, one rebound and one steal over 36 minutes during the Celtics' 98-96 win over the Heat on Friday.

The Celtics struggled offensively during the first half, with Jaylen Brown being the only player to score more than five points over the first two quarters. Pritchard and the rest of Brown's teammates were much better in the second half, with the former scoring 19 of his 24 points over the final two frames to help Boston overcome a 22-point deficit for the win. Pritchard has come off the bench in each of the Celtics' last three games after being a starter prior to that, but he has scored at least 24 points in each of those contests, demonstrating that a shift out of the starting lineup has not phased the sixth-year pro out of Oregon.